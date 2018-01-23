Morris, King & Hodge opens entry period for Distracted Driving Scholarship

No more distracted driving. That’s one Huntsville law firm hopes to achieve.

Morris, King & Hodge is offering scholarships to Alabama high school students and freshmen enrolled in state universities and colleges.

Students should submit an essay by April 13, 2018 addressing the following subject: “How can we educate our community about the dangers of distracted driving and what are some practical ways we can drastically reduce distracted driving related accidents?”

To participate, please visit www.mkhlawyers.com/scholarship for full details and to submit an essay.

WHNT News 19 and Morris, King & Hodge have partnered in the Distracted Driving Project in hopes of keeping the Tennessee Valley informed of the dangers of distracted driving.