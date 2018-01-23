Mentone man arrested and charged with DUI, found in possession of marijuana edibles

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Fort Payne Police arrested an charged 32-year-old Michael Jacob Leftwich from Mentone with a DUI, Attempting to Elude and Possession of Marijuana 1st degree.

Police say a patrolman saw a Ford Focus station wagon run a red light and tried to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued to accelerate and the patrolman followed into the town of Valley Head according to officials. Police say Leftwich, who was driving the vehicle, skidded off the road and crashed into a tree.

According to police, Leftwich smelled like alcohol and was removed from the station wagon. Officials say they found marijuana, marijuana honey, cookies that contained THC, a marijuana smoking pipe, an open bottle of Gentleman Jack Whiskey, several items of drug paraphernalia and a loaded Glock 43 9mm pistol.