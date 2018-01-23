Jacksonville State lands transfer quarterback from Clemson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - Former Clemson quarterback Zerrick Cooper has decided to transfer to Jacksonville State, he announced via social media on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Cooper was the primary back-up to Kelly Bryant as a redshirt freshman at Clemson in 2017. He saw action in seven games, passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries.

Cooper was a four-star recruit out of Jonesboro (Ga.) High School in 2016. He was rated the No. 7 dual threat in the country, according to 247 Sports.

