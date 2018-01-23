‘House of Horrors’ parents traveled to Alabama for affair, sister reports

The California couple accused of abusing their 13 children for years made a trip to Huntsville in 2009 or 2010. That’s according to Louise Turpin’s sister, Teresa Robinette, who spoke with NBC’s Megyn Kelly.

Louise and her husband David are accused starving their children, ages 2 to 29, to the point of stunted growth. Investigators say the couple chained the children to their beds, and forbade them from showering more than once a year.

Robinette told Kelly about abuse she and her sister suffered when they were younger, and about the sexual abuse of their mother and some cousins. She also told Kelly she’s had little communication with her nieces and nephews over the last several years.

Then, Robinette told Kelly of a trip David and Louise planned to take to Huntsville. “…She told me that her and David had met a man online from Huntsville, Alabama, and that they were on their way there to meet him and that she was going to sleep with him and that David was OK with that,” Robinette said.

She went on to say, “What makes it even worse and even weirder, is that exactly one year to the date of the anniversary that she did that, she called me and thought it was funny that David was taking her back to the exact same hotel room, the exact same hotel, everything, the exact same bed she slept with this man in, so that David could sleep with her in the same bed.”