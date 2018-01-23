Former Alabama, Auburn players take field for Senior Bowl practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOBILE, Ala.- After a brief hiatus from college football, more than 100 seniors from around the country returned to action Tuesday for the Reese's Senior Bowl. The day started with the National Scouting Weigh-In followed by practice for both the North and South teams.

Auburn has five former players on the South squad: Safety Tray Matthews, linebacker Tre Williams, offensive lineman Austin Golson, long snapper Ike Powell and kicker Daniel Carlson. Golson was a late addition to the roster.

Defensive end Da'Shawn Hand, defensive back Levi Wallace, offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and kicker JK Scott are representing Alabama on the South team as well.

The Senior Bowl gives players a chance to showcase their talents on and off the field to NFL scouts and coaches ahead of the 2018 draft. Matthews says so far the experience has been a positive one.

"They asked me how I learn better. I told them I like board work then going to do the walk through," Matthews said. "They will put up a formation and I have to draw the coverage and they will drwa a route concept, I have to match it. It's been very easy for me. Kind of like a walk in the park."

Hand is approaching the experience with a calm, cool and collected attitude.

"As far as nerves go, I wouldn't say there was any nerves," Hand admits. "The thing about this job interview is they are interviewing you, you gotta be yourself. Nobody knows yourself better than you."

Both teams will practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The game is on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 1:30 p.m.