Carts4Hearts returns to Downtown Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - An annual fundraiser for the Downtown Rescue Mission is right around the corner and looking for more people to register.

The annual "Carts4Hearts" is a 5K around downtown Huntsville. It's an imitation of the Iditarod, the famous Alaskan long-distance sled dog race.

"It's not done anywhere else in the South," said Tonia Beverly with the Mission. "It's a team of six people and a shopping cart."

Rain, shine or otherwise, the race will go on -- just to prove what some people go through every day.

"We may be uncomfortable for an hour, but people live in that weather year round," said Beverly.

To learn more or to register for Carts4Hearts, click here.