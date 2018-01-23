Authorities investigate shooting that happened over possible money dispute

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Hazel Green that happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Joe Quick Road and Jimmy Fisk Road.

Deputies were told by a 911 caller that shots were fired and multiple people were seen running and speeding away from the area in a vehicle. When deputies arrived they were told a gunshot victim was at a residence on Walt Campbell Road.

Emergency crews took one patient to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound. At this time, there is no word on the victim’s condition.

Investigators say they have taken several people into custody for questioning and believe the incident began over a dispute about money.

The investigation is ongoing.