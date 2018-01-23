Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

Here is an informational graphic about how a #tsunami works. #cawx pic.twitter.com/bYhelzlAkG — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 23, 2018

The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland."

Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.