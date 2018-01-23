10-year-old “sports analyst” meets the voice of the Crimson Tide, Eli Gold

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Internet sensation Jackson Way got the chance to meet one of his idols thanks to his expert analysis of the National Championship game.

Jackson’s football journey began early by learning the basics from his parents, Leigh Anne and Michael, who are now learning from him.

“I know very little about football. Most of everything that you’ve heard I had no idea. I just hope people don’t think that it’s me talking because he is the one who figures all this out on his own and it’s amazing,” said his father.

He and his friends often play their own bowl games in his backyard, making sure to wear the jerseys and helmets of the competing teams, of course!

“I actually started to learn all the rules by age six. I taught one of my friends how to play and I started playing at age six and he was age four at the time so we had a lot of fun by now he can beat me,” said Jackson.

Over 16,000 people reacted to his social media post that was also shared over 23,500 times. While the viral experience is new to Jackson, he is not shy about his newfound fame.

“I like it, it’s pretty cool and I hope that some people hear my ideas,” he commented.

And it seems one very important person was listening: Eli Gold. For those who may not know, Gold has been the radio voice of the Crimson Tide for the last 30 years. He wanted to meet the kid who Facebook comments said could follow in his footsteps.

WHNT News 19 traveled to Tuscaloosa to introduce the two Bama experts and capture the special moment. You can catch it on Thursday night on WHNT News at 10.