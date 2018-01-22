× You’re invited to the 7th annual Voices for Madison County Children

Huntsville, Ala. – United Way of Madison County will host the 7th Annual “Voices for Madison County Children” on Thursday, February 1.

Community leaders, those serving and taking care of children (in and outside the home), and those with a passion for the next generation are all invited.

There will be new resources and information on the status of families and children in Madison County, featuring specialized Stewards of Children training on keeping our children safe and much more.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required. Click here to register.

The event will take place from 8:00am – 11:45am at the National Children’s Advocacy Center, 210 Pratt Avenue, Huntsville.