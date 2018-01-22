WGN America premieres new series “Bellevue” on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The original drama series, “Bellevue” starring Oscar winner Anna Paquin is premiering Tuesday, January 23 on WGN America.

When a transgender teen goes missing, Detective Annie Ryder (Paquin) dives in to unravel the mystery, casting suspicion around her small town and bringing back an unsettled past.

The website describes the series this way:

Welcome to “Bellevue” – a small town with big secrets. Twenty years ago the murder of a young woman traumatized the community. Now the killer is back. Or is he? When a high school hockey star wrestling with his gender identity goes missing and all signs point to foul play, Detective Annie Ryder must unravel all the pieces to this gripping mystery before her own life falls apart. Starring Anna Paquin, Shawn Doyle and Allen Leech. Bellevue premieres January 23rd on WGN America.

Not sure how to find WGN America on your cable or satellite provider? Check out this search on the station's website.