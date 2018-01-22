Truck slams into Huntsville home, police search for suspected driver
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One north Huntsville family got a rude awaking Sunday night.
Just before midnight, Huntsville police were called to the 2200 block of Evans Avenue, where a pickup truck slammed into a house.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of the truck had left the scene.
Police brought out a canine to search for the driver.
The driver was not located, but police did find a driver’s license in the truck.
The homeowners were not injured, but the home did sustain some damage.
34.788170 -86.585999