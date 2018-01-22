× Truck slams into Huntsville home, police search for suspected driver

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One north Huntsville family got a rude awaking Sunday night.

Just before midnight, Huntsville police were called to the 2200 block of Evans Avenue, where a pickup truck slammed into a house.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of the truck had left the scene.

Police brought out a canine to search for the driver.

The driver was not located, but police did find a driver’s license in the truck.

The homeowners were not injured, but the home did sustain some damage.