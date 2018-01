Get your tickets now! Thomas Rhett is coming to Alabama.

The country music star was the first to be announced as performing at Rock the South in Cullman this June. The announcement was made on 102.1 WDRM this morning.

Rhett’s repertoire includes hits like “Marry Me” and “Die a Happy Man.” You may have also hear “Unforgettable.”

Rock the South is scheduled for June 1 and 2. Tickets go on sale for “super fans” on January 31.

More artists will be announced throughout the week.