Man facing child pornography charges after evidence found on phone

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators arrested an Athens man after finding child pornography on a mobile phone.

Jeremy Roy Cameron, 29, is charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released

Saturday from the Limestone County Jail on $11,000 bond.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Johnny Morell discovered the pornographic images on Cameron’s phone following extensive forensic examination of the device, which Cameron had in his possession during the execution of a November search warrant. A new search warrant was issued for Cameron’s home on Saturday. Other devices were confiscated, including a computer, gaming systems, and more cellular phones. These devices are also undergoing forensic analysis.

In addition to the devices confiscated, investigators also found various drug paraphernalia items at Cameron’s residence Saturday. The case remains under investigation.