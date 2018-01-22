Live healthier for 9 weeks with Scale Back Alabama

ALABAMA — The beginning of a new year is a perfect time to commit or RE-commit to a healthier lifestyle. When you set a goal to lose weight and get healthier, you’re a winner. Teams can channel their inner champion and register now for Scale Back Alabama, the state’s largest weight loss and physical activity competition.

This year’s 9-week competition will begin with weigh-in week, January 22–8. The competition is free, and participants must be at least 18 years old and live or work in Alabama. Teams and individuals who return for a final weigh-in during the week of April 2–8 and succeed in losing at least 10 pounds qualify to win a share of $14,500 in cash prizes. Teams are made up of two people (no more, no less).

It’s easy to register a two-person team:

· Visit scalebackalabama.com/project/register or via the Scale Back Alabama app (only one registration per team of two)

· If possible, print your registration confirmation page

· Visit an official public weigh-in location during the week of January 22–28 (take registration confirmation with you)

· Important: Search for public weigh-in sites by county at scalebackalabama.com/sites. Weigh-in sites are still being added, so check back if there is not currently a weigh-in site in your county.

Prizes will be drawn on April 17, 2018

· Team prizes (if both team members lose 10 pounds) – Three teams are drawn to win $1,000 per team member; three teams are drawn to win $500 per team member; three teams are drawn to win $250 per team member.

· Individual prizes (if a team member loses 10 pounds, but his or her teammate does not) – 40 individuals are drawn to win $100 each.

Facts about Scale Back Alabama:

· Inaugural contest started in January 2007

· Now in its 12th consecutive year

· Cumulative number of pounds lost statewide: 1.35 million

· Cumulative number of participants statewide: 317,372

· Why? Although our state has made some progress, Alabama is third in the nation in terms of adult obesity with a rate of 35.7 percent. A variety of health issues result from and are compounded by being overweight or obese. It’s time for Alabamians to live healthier lifestyles and reverse this trend.

Scale Back Alabama is a public awareness campaign hosted by the Alabama Hospital Association and the Alabama Department of Public Health, with generous support from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.