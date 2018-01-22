Large police presence in Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have been called to a neighborhood in Huntsville off University Drive. There is a large police presence near the intersection of of Turf Ave. and Fairbanks St.
We don’t have specific information as to what is going on, but we know police have asked everyone in the Cavalry Hill area to stay inside. An officer told Courtney Crown that the “perpetrator is on foot in the area.” We do know police were called to the area after reports of a shooting.
Police and HEMSI paramedics are on the scene.
We’re going to stay in touch with law enforcement, and will update you as soon as we know more.
