Large police presence in Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have been called to a neighborhood in Huntsville off University Drive. There is a large police presence near the intersection of of Turf Ave. and Fairbanks St.

#BREAKING: Huntsville Police looking for a suspect in a possible shooting in the area of Beard Street, Turf Avenue, and Fairbanks Street @whnt pic.twitter.com/Ut4pHYVXIr — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) January 22, 2018

We don’t have specific information as to what is going on, but we know police have asked everyone in the Cavalry Hill area to stay inside. An officer told Courtney Crown that the “perpetrator is on foot in the area.” We do know police were called to the area after reports of a shooting.

.@HEMSI_HSV and @HsvPolice respond to Fairbanks Ave and Turf Street. They have told everyone in the area to stay inside. Officer on scene told me "perpetrator is on foot in the area." @whnt pic.twitter.com/FGosdCVCGz — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) January 22, 2018

Police and HEMSI paramedics are on the scene.

We’re going to stay in touch with law enforcement, and will update you as soon as we know more.