Jackson County authorities search for woman considered to be endangered, missing since Christmas

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they consider endangered due to her history of medical and addiction issues.

22-year-old Jaclyn Rae Gilbert (Vaughn) was last seen in the Bridgeport area on Christmas and has not been in contact with her family or friends since. Gilbert has medical and mental health issues and has not had access to her medication to be able to take it.

Gilbert is described as being 5’03” tall, weighing approximately 100 lbs, with blue eyes. She has red or auburn hair, but investigators say she may have changed the color.

If you have seen Jaclyn Gilbert, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256)574-2610.