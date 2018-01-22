× Huntsville Police charge man with killing his 83-year-old mother

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police announced the arrest of Donald Marlon Mann, 57. Investigators say he strangled his 83-year-old mother.

Offers responded on Sunday to a call of an unattended death at Ford Place. There, they found the body of Betty Scale. Investigators determined her son, Mann, was known to have lived with her.

Officers found Mann. Investigators say he confessed based on information found by Crime Scene Investigators and Homicide Investigators. Mann reportedly told them he strangled Scale sometime earlier.

Investigators believe Mann killed Scale several weeks ago.

Mann now faces a charge of Murder-Domestic Violence.