Huntsville garbage collection delayed by a day, catching up after snow
Huntsville Public Works is operating on a one day delay, catching up on collections that were postponed due to winter weather.
A news release from the City of Huntsville lays out the collection schedule like this:
Today, Monday, January 22, crews will be collecting last week’s Thursday routes.
Monday’s garbage will be collected on Tuesday, January 23.
Tuesday’s garbage will be collected on Wednesday, January 24.
Wednesday’s garbage will be collected on Thursday, January 25.
Thursday’s garbage will be collected on Friday, January 26.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to get back on a normal pick-up schedule.” Public Works Director Chris McNeese said. “Remember, we’ll be on a one day delay this week, and – barring any further weather events – our crews anticipate being fully back on track for the week of January 29.”