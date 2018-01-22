× Fire Chief to retire after alleged use of racial slur during 911 call, Title VI complaint filed

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – A fire chief accused of making racist comments has decided to retire. Fayetteville Fire Chief Danny Travis was reportedly suspended for using a racial slur during a 911 call earlier this month.

Travis was suspended with pay for 24 hours on January 5, which was followed by a two-week suspension without pay. Retirement paperwork was filed with officials Monday, but backdated for January 5, effectively overturning the suspension action.

A city employee has filed a Title VI complaint against Travis regarding the use of the racial slurs. Title VI was enacted as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

Travis was scheduled to have a hearing with the City Administrator on Monday to determine his future, and have an opportunity to answer the allegations against him.