Michigan father, daughter found dead in home sought help to fix furnace

NILES, Mich. — An 81-year-old man and his daughter had looked for help to get their furnace fixed just days before their bodies were found inside a cold home in Michigan, according to the South Bend Tribune.

The bodies of Albert Bivins and Patricia Bivins were found at their home in Niles, Michigan on Jan. 3. They reportedly had visited the Ferry Street Resource Center to get help after their furnace stopped working just days before their deaths.

Greg Nasstrom, director of the center, said he couldn’t provide financial help with furnaces and referred them to state officials.

Police say gas and electric services were working in the home but the temperature inside was below freezing.

The official cause of the deaths has not been determined but police believe the deaths were accidental.

It’s unknown if they further pursued getting help before they were found dead.