Authorities seize large amount of marijuana during traffic stop made while officer was on break

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Leighton Police seized a large quantity of marijuana near a truck stop on Hwy 157 on Sunday.

An officer was finishing his meal break at the Loves Truck Stop when he saw a man yelling and cursing at another man in the parking lot. The officer pulled around to check on the situation and the man attempted to drive away.

The officer made a traffic stop in the Best Western parking lot next door and immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, driven by 40-year-old Cory Lee Geisler from Grants Pass, Oregon.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and the Muscle Shoals Police Department helped find a large amount of marijuana inside a speaker box that was built into the trunk. They seized around 27 lbs. of drugs and $559 in cash. Geisler was charged with trafficking and is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $15,000 bond.