An armored truck donated to the Rainsville Police Department expected to be widely used

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — A new addition to the Rainsville Police Department is expected to be an asset to the agency and others around it.

An armored truck sits outside the Rainsville Police Department, sparking attention. It is, after all, not very common to see something like that in a police department parking lot. “This was donated by Brink’s security, their armored car division,” said Chief Kevin Smith. After some paperwork and a decision, the truck belongs to the Rainsville Police Department.

“We’re going to make a mobile command post out of this for now. We have big plans for it. It’s going to be a lifesaver,” Smith added.

They got it for free, and Smith says it’s going to be an invaluable asset. “In the event, of God forbid, another tornado, we can get to people, we can move debris to get to them. In the event of an active shooter, we can pull the front door of a school or something and we can evacuate the wounded out of there and have them secure and safe.”

It’s unique to the area, and the officers can use it to help neighboring agencies. “I’ve talked with several chiefs and different agencies around us, told them, ‘hey, if you need us we’ll come,'” Smith said.

The plan is to remove the logo, change the appearance, and add some law enforcement fixtures before it goes into use.