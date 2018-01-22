Alabama A&M introduces Connell Maynor as its new head football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M athletics director Bryan Hicks calls his new head football coach a better person than coach, and that's exactly the type of guy he wants leading the Bulldogs. "He`s a leader of men, and we found that he shared in that vision for what we have for Alabama A&M athletics." Hicks said.

Connell Maynor comes to "The Hill" after four seasons at Hampton University, where he led the team to a 20-25 record. His team had a winning season last year, finishing 6-5, but he says it wasn't a hard choice to pack up and come to the Rocket City. "The state of Alabama is a football state, no bigger football state than Alabama, look at what Saban`s doing down the street," Maynor said. "I know they love their football. I looked at the roster, seen what they did was competitive last year, I think we can be competitive this year and get it turned around fast."

Maynor knows a thing or two about winning championships, as a player and coach he's won ten titles. He wants to bring that championship mentality to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. "We got to teach these guys how to be champions, and when you teach them to be champions the winning and losses take care of themselves," Maynor told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebaum. "And that`s doing the little things, being committed, preparation, and effort."