What will and won’t be effected by the government shutdown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As we approach Monday with Republicans and Democrats still trying to agree on a solution to the shutdown, many are wondering what will be open and what will be closed — and for how long.

The last government shutdown in 2013 lasted 16 days. At its peak, the Office of Management and Budget reported about 850,000 federal workers were sent home per day and services slowed to crawl. Depending on how long the government shutdown lasts, we could see some of the same impacts.

For now, here is what is and is not affected:

The US Post Office will still run. As an independent entity that relies on the sale of products and services, not tax dollars, they will not be impacted.

USPS operations will not be interrupted due to the Gov’t shutdown, & all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products & services, & not by tax dollars, USPS will not be impacted. pic.twitter.com/FS7kyvlONV — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) January 20, 2018