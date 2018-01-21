× Sen. Doug Jones calls for military members to be paid during shutdown

WASHINGTON — Senator Doug Jones co-sponsored a measure to ensure military members would continue to get paid during the government shutdown. The measure was introduced by U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill shortly after U.S. Senate members failed to reach a deal to fund the government before the Friday deadline. The measure was immediately blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

According to the office of Senator Jones Sunday, Jones is calling on McConnel to hold a vote on the measure. Jones released the following statement:

“Around the world and here at home, our military and their families continue to serve during this shutdown. Senator McConnell pledged that we would vote on a measure to guarantee that they will continue to get paid, but two days later he still hasn’t kept his promise to hold a vote. I co-sponsored this measure immediately after the shutdown took effect early Saturday morning because our troops don’t deserve to become a pawn in this political game. I am calling on the Majority Leader to bring this bill to an immediate vote in the Senate so we can provide certainty to those brave men and women who continue to sacrifice on our behalf.”