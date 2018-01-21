Rain and Storms Expected Monday

As lovely as our weekend warm up has been, it’s not going to last much longer. The same southerly flow that has brought us warmer air is also going to pull in more moisture ahead of an approaching cold front. Our uptick in warmth and moisture will add enough instability for a few isolated thunderstorms along that front as it moves through on Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal risk of severe storms across much of Alabama. The greater chance of severe storms will be confined to South and Central Alabama, but we can’t rule out a severe storm in the Tennessee Valley. Any strong storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts of 50+mph.

Showers and storms will begin to move into Northwestern Alabama and Southern Tennessee from 9AM-12PM. The line of showers/stortms will move across I-65 from 12PM-3PM, and then over Northeastern Alabama from 3PM-6PM. After storms move out skies will clear quickly, although it will stay breezy through the afternoon and evening.

Keep the Live Alert 19 App with you for the latest updates and alerts! You can also swipe over to our interactive radar to track the storms as they move through.

Rainfall amounts won’t be particularly high from showers Monday. Most of us will come away with .25″-.50″ of rain, but greater isolated amount are possible from heavy storms. We could use a little more rain though; Huntsville is now 1.99″ below our average rainfall totals for January.