Jalen Hurts chops off dreadlocks after national title win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts donned a new do following the national championship celebration in Tuscaloosa. Running back Josh Jacobs posted Hurts’ new look on his Twitter account Saturday night.
According to a previous tweet by Jacobs, Hurts agreed to cut his signature dreadlocks if they won the National Championship. It looks like Hurts is a man of his word.
Hurts took to Twitter Sunday to show off his new look.
The news about Hurts’ big chop was received with mixed reviews on Twitter.
RIP to the locks.