Jalen Hurts chops off dreadlocks after national title win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts donned a new do following the national championship celebration in Tuscaloosa. Running back Josh Jacobs posted Hurts’ new look on his Twitter account Saturday night.

According to a previous tweet by Jacobs, Hurts agreed to cut his signature dreadlocks if they won the National Championship. It looks like Hurts is a man of his word.

Hurts took to Twitter Sunday to show off his new look.

The Deal Was If We Won The Natty, The Locs Had To Come Off lol. New Look . Same Mission . Grind Hard And Improve Everyday ! #AllGlory2God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/w2uEKJLA9L — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) January 21, 2018

The news about Hurts’ big chop was received with mixed reviews on Twitter.

Noooooooooooooo😩 You had great locs. This is sad. You look great with the new cut too though. 🙌 — slattern (@slatt3rn) January 21, 2018

RIP to the locks.