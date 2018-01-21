18-year-old Leighton teen killed in Sunday morning crash

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says an early-morning crash has claimed the life of a Leighton teenager.

Officials say at 6:15 Sunday morning Travon McCord, 18, was killed when the 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer he was a passenger in ran off the roadway and struck a tree. McCord was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred on Old Memphis Road in Colbert County, just west of the Tuscumbia city limits.

Alabama State Troopers are not releasing any more information as they continue to investigate the crash.