YMCA to offer incentive pricing at ‘Health and Wellness’ fair next weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Heart of the Valley YMCA is committed to nurturing a healthier community in 2018 by offering incentive pricing on membership and hosting the 14th Annual YMCA Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Southeast Family YMCA branch at 1000 Weatherly Road SW in Huntsville and includes a branch 'Open House'. In addition, the YMCA is offering 20% off membership for all of 2018 when new members join by Jan. 31. The joining fee is reduced to $20 for all membership types.

"This is the time of year when people are looking to get back into shape, and the YMCA is committed to helping people in our community lead healthier, more productive lives," said Sharon Allen, Director of Fitness and Corporate Wellness at the Southeast YMCA. "Our health fair is a terrific way for people to learn about wellness from a variety of vendors in a fun, supportive environment."

More than 60 health experts and wellness organizations will be on hand sharing the latest information on health, wellness and medical services and technologies. Screenings will be offered free of charge by the Huntsville Hospital Mobile Medical Unit for cholesterol, glucose, heart rate, blood pressure and body composition. Free screenings for breast health will also be offered.

In addition, a Registered Dietitian will present a Cooking Light demonstration and attendees may take part in some very popular free group exercise classes in ZUMBA, yoga, Les Mills BodyPump and BodyAttack, and try a brand new suite of Move Together classes featuring Core Focus and Defend Together (kickboxing). LifeSouth will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the premises.

The Southeast Family YMCA will be holding Open House, and visitors may register for door prizes and take tours of the branch to learn more about health and recreation opportunities for the entire family. Heart of the Valley YMCA serves more than 25,300 members in three branches in southeast and downtown Huntsville as well as Madison.

For more information on the YMCA Health & Wellness Fair, contact Sharon Allen at 256.883.YMCA (9622) or sharon.allen@ymcahuntsville.org. Find information about the YMCA on their website.