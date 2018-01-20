Women urged to run, vote, for political change during women’s marches across the globe

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on women’s marches around the world (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

The women’s march in Washington DC has had the feel of a political rally when U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi urged women to run for office and vote.

Thousands of people turned out Saturday for the rally at Lincoln Memorial and a march from the National Mall to Lafayette Park.

The rally and march are one of many around the U.S. and the world in support of female empowerment.

Thousands of people gathered in Cleveland, Ohio, Richmond, Virginia, Philadelphia, New York, Austin, Texas, and more.

Many marchers oppose Trump’s views on issues including abortion, immigration and LGBT rights. Trump on Friday delivered new support to the anti-abortion movement he once opposed, speaking by video to thousands of activists at the annual March for Life.

___

12:30 p.m.

Several hundred people have gathered in Palm Beach, Florida, carrying anti-Donald Trump signs as they prepare to march near the president’s Mar-a-Lago home on Florida’s east coast.

A group of women wearing red cloaks and white hats like the characters in the book and TV show “The Handmaid’s Tale” marched in formation Saturday, their heads bowed.

Elsewhere around the U.S., people congregated in Houston; Richmond, Virginia; and Rhode Island. In Los Angeles, organizers are predicting thousands of people, including state officials and celebrities, will march to City Hall.

Millions of people rallied worldwide a year ago at marches for female empowerment. Many opposed Trump’s views on issues including abortion, immigration and LGBT rights. Trump on Friday delivered new support to the anti-abortion movement he once opposed, speaking by video to thousands of activists at the annual March for Life.

___

11:45 a.m.

Dozens of activists have gathered in Rome to denounce violence against women and express support for the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.

They were joined by Italian actress and director Asia Argento, who made headlines after alleging in October that she had been sexually assaulted by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in the 1990s.

The 42-year-old Argento addressed the criticism she received once she spoke up about her abuse.

She said she was there to “assess the necessity of women to speak out and change things.”

Argento was strongly criticized by many Italian media and Italian women for not speaking out earlier and was hounded on Twitter with accusations that she sought trouble.

Women’s marches are planned around the world for female empowerment and denouncing President Donald Trump’s views.

___

11:10 a.m.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women’s rights say tens of thousands of people will take to the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Saturday’s New York march will be one of an estimated 250 women’s marches planned for Saturday and Sunday around the world.

The scheduled speakers include Ashley Bennett, a Democrat who was elected Atlantic County, New Jersey, freeholder last November. Bennett defeated Republican incumbent John Carman, who had mocked the 2017 women’s march in Washington, D.C. with a Facebook post asking whether the women would be home in time to cook dinner.

Manhattan woman Peggy Taylor says she’s “discouraged” over having to march yet again after Trump’s “disastrous first year.” She said she knows there’s a “long slog ahead.”

___

2:20 a.m.

Activists are returning to the streets a year after millions of people rallied worldwide at marches for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

Hundreds of gatherings are planned Saturday and Sunday across the U.S. and in places such as Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

A rally Sunday in Las Vegas will launch an effort to register 1 million voters and target swing states in the midterm elections.

The 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches created solidarity for those denouncing President Donald Trump’s views on abortion, immigration, LGBT rights and more.

Afterward, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon.