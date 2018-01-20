× Troopers investigate two-car crash in DeKalb County, one dead

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. –State troopers are investigating a two-car fatal crash that happened late last night in DeKalb County.

Officials say one man was killed and three others were injured when two cars collided at around 10:08 p.m. on I-59 about 5 miles north of Collinsville, Ala.

Trooper are investigating a two car fatality crash on I-59 NB in DeKalb Co at the 210mm #alastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) January 20, 2018

State troopers say that John Knighten, 23, of Jasper, was driving a 2011 Toyota and was not injured.

In the other vehicle, the driver, James Noojin, 38, was killed. Three passengers, Grayson, Gideon, and Amanda Noojin, all from Fort Payne, were in the vehicle and were all injured. Their condition is unknown.

State troopers say this crash is still under investigation.