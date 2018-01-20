Supporters gather for National Women’s March in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Across the world Saturday, thousands of marchers gathered in multiple cities for the 2018 Women's March. The march celebrates the anniversary of last year's historic Women's March, the largest mass demonstration in the U.S. history.

Nicole Lee and her daughter Aleena said they came to the Women's March in Big Spring Park to stand up for human rights.

"I felt this was an opportunity to be an example for my daughter," Lee said. "And teach her that resisting is okay when it's equality for all humankind."

She said she teaches her daughter to fight for what she believes in.

Event organizer, Jessica Huff, said the march was put together in just ten days. She said it started with one person's idea and quickly grew to over a hundred volunteers. The national theme for marches this year is 'Power to the Polls'.

"Inspire more women to get out to vote, more women to run for office," Huff said. "And we inspire the younger generations."

Huff said today's event is just the beginning.

"I think a lot of women, just kind of felt like they had lost their voices for a while," Huff said. "And now we've got them back, and we're ready to roar."