How is Redstone Arsenal affected by the government shutdown? Here’s what we know

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Amidst the government shutdown, many are wondering about the status of Redstone Arsenal. The Arsenal confirmed through Facebook that all Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreational activities will continue with normal operations and minimal impacts if the shutdown continues.

The arsenal also said in a Facebook post that Exchange Activities will continue normal operating hours with minimal impacts as well. An Arsenal representative says that Gates 8 and 9 are open and weekend gate hours are in effect.

Arsenal officials say that all employees should report to work on Monday if the shutdown remains, where they will be given appropriate paperwork and instructions.