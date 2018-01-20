The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama recently received a call from someone claiming to be a representative with Card Member Services. The caller was offering to reduce our credit card interest rate. He then stated that his records show we have been good customers and to reward us, our interest rate could be lowered to 0% — all he needed was the credit card number on the account.

The Better Business Bureau employee then requested the representative to repeat his name. The scammers response was “I have several profiles up and just need your account number.” Upon being pressed again for his name and details of the account he referenced, he hung up. Checking caller ID didn’t help either, since the scammer’s number appearing on Caller ID was only nine digits long — (256) 532-143? – a deliberate attempt to confuse consumers and evade the authorities.

If you receive one of these phone calls, hang up immediately. Someone claiming to be from a company by the name of “Card Member Services” cannot lower your interest rate to 0%. This is something that can only be offered by your credit card company under special circumstances. It is also important to never give your financial or personal information over the phone on an unsolicited call.

Source: BBB of North Alabama

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org