Alabama fans travel from near and far to join in on the National Championship celebration

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a sea of crimson and white at the Walk of Champions Saturday. Thousands of Tide fans traveled from near and far to watch Alabama celebrate its fifth national title in nine years.

“I’m from Trinity, Alabama. It took about three hours,” said Bama fan Ginger Richey.

Once Alabama was deemed the national champs, Richey was determined to get a front row seat at the parade.

“It’s awesome. You have to get here early. We are pros at this so we know,” explained Richey.

Lisa Loveday and her family rolled into title town from New Market.

“It is an experience when you are such a fan as we are. It’s worth the drive, it’s worth the time. It’s worth standing in line for items you’re never going to get because this is an experience that’s once in a lifetime,” said Loveday.

One of the most memorable moments of the celebration was when Tide defensive back Minka Fitzpatrick spotted a sign in the crowd.

“Shoutout to the person right there. 821 miles… that’s a nice little trip,” said Fitzpatrick.

Andrew Kent and Lauren Borek said they drove 12 and a half hours from Grand Rapids, Michigan to attend the celebration. As they make the 821-mile trek back home the couple said the best souvenir they’ll take back is that moment. A story they will be telling for years to come.

“Forever. Our kids to their kids. It’s just awesome. It’s a dream come true.”

And it’s clear the dream is not over.

“Let everybody know we’re not finished yet,” said Nick Saban.

It’s another year of bragging rights for Crimson Tide fans. The 2018 college football season kicks off in 212 days.