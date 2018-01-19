Ricky Martin accidentally hears reporter’s fangirl freak-out on live TV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago-based feature reporter Ana Belaval is a huge Ricky Martin fan. And now, the singer/actor knows it, too.

During a WGN Morning News satellite interview with Martin, where he talked about his new show "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," Belaval had the opportunity to ask Martin a question about his recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. Like Martin, Belaval is a Puerto Rico native and has been invested in the country's progress since Hurricane Maria.

After their exchange about Puerto Rico, Belaval thinks the interview is over and starts explaining how she begged WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards to let her in on this interview, even though she wasn't in the studio.

"I seriously went very berserk on Dean Richards because you have to understand, when you're part of a minority, and you don't have a lot of role models in media, and you have a Ricky Martin that wherever you go in the world, it's a good name to mention as a Puerto Rican, oh my goodness you feel related to him," she said.

She keeps talking and then he chimes in, "That's beautiful. I love what I'm hearing." And then Belaval says to the other anchors: "Oh he's still there?! I'm gonna kill you!"

Then Martin quips, "Please, I don't want to be involved in another 'American Crime Story.'"

Watch the full exchange in the player above. And below, see Belaval's interview with Martin about Puerto Rico.