Nurse accused of stealing blank prescriptions for man who led Limestone Deputies on high-speed chase

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has released new details concerning the events that led up to a high-speed chase across state lines on Thursday and ended with two narcotics arrests.

Narcotics investigators were given a tip that 30-year-old Christopher James Shock had forged a prescription taken from Decatur-Morgan Hospital and had a friend fill it at a pharmacy in Athens. The prescription was made out for 90 oxycodone 30mg pills.

Investigators began surveillance on Shock at the home of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Bethany Hope Passion. Investigators say Shock left the home in a white Ford Explorer and when they tried to conduct a traffic stop the driver refused to pull over. A high-speed chase lasted around 25 minutes and involved multiple deputies but was called off in Alabama when it crossed the Tennessee state line on I-65.

Authorities say the passenger tossed a gun from the SUV at the Black Road overpass during the chase. Deputies recovered a pistol from the area and the Athens Police Department confirmed it to be stolen.

Authorities were told that Shock had returned to the area and he was taken into custody at his girlfriend’s home Friday morning and taken to the Limestone County Jail. Bethany Hope Passion agreed to come to the Sheriff’s Department for questioning and was interviewed by narcotics investigators.

Investigators learned that Passion is a nurse at Decatur-Morgan Hospital and that Shock had asked her to take blank prescriptions from a pad and give them to him. Shock was then able to forge two prescriptions for oxycodone that investigators say were filled by others. Authorities believe he sold the pills for $1,000 after they were brought to him.

Shock has been charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime (drug trafficking/heroin), second-degree forgery, and fourth-degree theft. He is currently in the Limestone County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Passion has been charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, and fourth-degree theft. She has been released from jail on a $6,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending and more arrests made.