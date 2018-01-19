Nick Saban promotes wide receivers coach Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - Less than one week after losing Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills, Alabama has a new leader for its offense.

Nick Saban is promoting Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN. Locksley will also now coach quarterbacks, per ESPN.

The 48-year old Locksley has been at Alabama since 2016 and was the Crimson Tide's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach last season. He arrived as an offensive analyst after a stint as Maryland's interim head coach.

