WATCH LIVE: Madison Mayor Paul Finley delivers annual State of the City Address

MADISON, Ala. — Madison Mayor Paul Finley is set to deliver his annual State of the City Address tonight at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Finley plans to go over what the city accomplished in 2017 along with his vision for the future of Madison. The event also helps celebrate the connections between the City of Madison, regional governments, businesses and residents that help make Madison great.

The evening begins with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. in the Davidson Center and will feature live music from Winslow Davis. A formal dinner and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m. Special guest Cristina Lynn will perform the national anthem, while local high schools present our Nation’s colors. John Malone, Market President at iHeartMedia, Tuscaloosa, will be the Emcee for the evening.

To see last year’s State of the City Address, click here.