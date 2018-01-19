Locals have mixed feelings about looming government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The U.S. Senate couldn't come to an agreement on a spending bill, therefore the government will shut down. On Monday hundreds of thousands of Americans will be furloughed, many right here in the Valley.

One those workers is Bill Ducharme of Madison County. "I served my country for 22 years now. I am continuing to support the warfighter. The last 10 years I have been working at Redstone Arsenal," Madison County Resident Bill Ducharme said.

Ducharme said he's blessed to have his job, but the thought of not having one is frustrating. "I'm not going to be able to provide for my family, because of someone who is here illegally. That's the whole Democratic stance. If you are here illegally we want to take care of these people," Ducharme said.

Several factors are at play in the Senate, but one of the sticking points is immigration reform. Republicans need Democrat votes to pass a spending bill, but many Democrats want protection for the so-called "Dreamers".

Madison County Resident Tricia Sherbert said the thought of a potential shut down is sad. "There is a lot of people who possibly could lose their jobs. There is a lot of families that will be affected by it."

Sherbert said Congress needs to look at the bigger picture, regardless of party affiliation. "I think immigration is very important, but at the same time, the government is going to control everything. If it shuts down and there's a glitch in it, there's going to be problems," she explained.

"We elect these guys to a job, whether you are a Democrat or Republican the first thing you are is an American. You should be taken care of what is best for America," Ducharme said.