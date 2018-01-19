Huntsville Walmart locations set to offer free health screenings this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In an effort to keep the community healthy, Walmart stores in Huntsville will be hosting their first Walmart Wellness Day event of the year.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event aims to provide residents with valuable health information. The free health screening includes:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

Customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings at select locations.

Walmart is introducing a virtual reality experience in select stores to assist with smoking cessation. According to the CDC, approximately 21.5% of adults in Alabama smoke cigarettes regularly. This free resource is intended to be a step toward quitting tobacco.

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than 1.7 million free screenings and 225,000 immunizations to people across the country, helping countless customers uncover existing health problems. For some, the screenings have been life-saving. Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day event, making it America’s largest single-day health fair event.