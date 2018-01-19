Huntsville named a ‘Place to Love’ on PBS travel show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville is a place to love. That's something we already know, but a recent visitor to the Tennessee Valley agrees.

Samantha Brown's Places to Love is a new show set to hit the airways on PBS. The show highlights cities all around the world, like Shanghai and Vancouver, but also lesser-known spots that are creating brand new travel experiences. So it's no surprise one of those cities is Huntsville.

Naturally the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitor`s Bureau took her to perhaps the largest landmark in the Rocket City, The U.S Space and Rocket Center. "She really was looking for some unique activities," says Judy Ryals, CEO of the CVB. And what's not cool about learning to be an astronaut at space camp?

Ryals says Brown wanted to see what else our town had to offer, and was pleasantly surprised to see that the arts and sciences come together as one for some, like Danny Davis. Davis is a former engineer, now owner of Tangled String Studios. "He uses his skills he learned out at NASA to make guitars," says Ryals. He takes his expertise in physics and engineering; understanding how structures react to forces, so that the vibration of each string is of the best musical quality.

His shop is at the Lowe Mill, another shining star in town.

We won`t give the whole show away, but for Brown the biggest draw to our town, wasn't the things you can see or do, or eat. "It was more the people here in our community that made her fall in love with our area," says Ryals. Are you surprised? We aren't.

Ryals hopes this exposure will show the world what Huntsville is all about- and that`s community.

The show debuted on PBS is January. The Huntsville episode will air February 4th.