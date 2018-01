MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a storage unit fire on Highway 53 in Madison County. This is south of Ready Section Road.

Toney Fire and Rescue says multiple units are on the scene, which are blocking the highway.

Working Storage Unit Fire at 8887 Hwy 53. Multiple units involved. TFR has area closed due to multiple fire apparatus’ on scene. Avoid Area. — Toney Fire & Rescue (@Toney_FD) January 19, 2018

Multiple units of one building at Stor-It are heavily damaged. Please avoid the area if possible.