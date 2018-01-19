× Crews battle early morning structure fire, one man escapes flames

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Firefighters in Limestone County say a man managed to escape a fire on Crutcher Road this morning.

The fire happened around 12:30 Friday morning in a storage shed that had been converted into a small apartment. Flames engulfed the building by the time firefighters arrived.

We understand the man who was living in the shed will now move back into a home that’s just a few feet away from the destroyed apartment.

There’s no word on what may have caused the fire.