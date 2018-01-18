Schools announce delays and closings for Friday, Jan 19
School systems have started to announce delays and closings for Friday, Jan 19 due to winter weather hazards.
We will update this list as more school systems and businesses notify us of schedule changes.
School Delays
- Florence City Schools – 2-hour delay
- Lawrence County, AL Schools – 2-hour delay
- Riverside Christian Academy – 2-hour delay
- Russellville City Schools – 2-hour delay
School Closings
- Colbert County Schools
- Franklin County, AL Schools
- Franklin County, TN Schools
- Giles County, TN Schools
- Lawrence County, TN Schools
- Lincoln County, TN Schools
- Northwest-Shoals Community College (Phil Campbell campus only)
