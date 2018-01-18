× Schools announce delays and closings for Friday, Jan 19

School systems have started to announce delays and closings for Friday, Jan 19 due to winter weather hazards.

We will update this list as more school systems and businesses notify us of schedule changes.

School Delays

Florence City Schools – 2-hour delay

Lawrence County, AL Schools – 2-hour delay

Riverside Christian Academy – 2-hour delay

Russellville City Schools – 2-hour delay

School Closings

Colbert County Schools

Franklin County, AL Schools

Franklin County, TN Schools

Giles County, TN Schools

Lawrence County, TN Schools

Lincoln County, TN Schools

Northwest-Shoals Community College (Phil Campbell campus only)