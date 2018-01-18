No current temperature logs, food held at unsafe temps in Limestone County

Limestone County

Express 99

18020 Hwy 99 in Athens

Violations:

  • Unclean drink nozzles
  • Display unit, cheese, nacho cheese, and burgers found to be 52°F

Score of 82

 

Raceway #6712 (Lal Maharaja Inc)

1523 Hwy 72 East in Athens: Score of 88

Violations:

  • Chemical bottles not labeled.
  • Food at unsafe temperatures
    • Chorizo, potato, & egg bowl – 110°F
    • Chorizo, egg, & cheese burritos – 106-116°F
    • fried chicken – 106-125°F
    • nacho cheese – 94°F
  • Last time/temp log available dated 01/02/18