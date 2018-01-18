No current temperature logs, food held at unsafe temps in Limestone County
Limestone County
Express 99
18020 Hwy 99 in Athens
Violations:
- Unclean drink nozzles
- Display unit, cheese, nacho cheese, and burgers found to be 52°F
Score of 82
Raceway #6712 (Lal Maharaja Inc)
1523 Hwy 72 East in Athens: Score of 88
Violations:
- Chemical bottles not labeled.
- Food at unsafe temperatures
- Chorizo, potato, & egg bowl – 110°F
- Chorizo, egg, & cheese burritos – 106-116°F
- fried chicken – 106-125°F
- nacho cheese – 94°F
- Last time/temp log available dated 01/02/18