Limestone County authorities search for man after chase into Tennessee

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a man that led deputies on a pursuit into Tennesse Thursday evening.

Authorities say 30-year-old Christopher James Shock has felony drug charges. During the pursuit, authorities say Shock threw a pistol from the vehicle. The gun has been recovered and confirmed stolen.

The vehicle is described to be a white Ford Explorer. Authorities believe it is a 2005 model.

Anyone with information about Shock is asked to call authorities at 256-232-0111.