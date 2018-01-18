× Late night apartment fire leaves 7 people without a home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Seven people are without a home this morning after a late night apartment fire.

Just after 11:00 Wednesday night, Huntsville firefighters were called to the Park Place apartments on Golf Road.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment.

Investigators say the fire started in one bedroom and quickly spread to another.

It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

We are told only one adult was in the apartment at the time of the fire and she was able to get out safely.

Quick work by firefighters contained the fire to just the one apartment.

They say there is water damage to the downstairs apartment, but it was vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.