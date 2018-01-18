× Huntsville teen dies from gunshot injuries, juvenile charged with murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville teenager has died from injuries received in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

The Madison County Deputy Coroner confirms that 17-year-old Brandon Thornton was shot at a home on Marianawoods Drive around 3 p.m. Monday. Thornton was transported to the hospital for treatment of the life-threatening injuries, but died on Wednesday.

Huntsville police say that they have a person in custody in connection to the shooting. A juvenile suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder. Those charges have now been upgraded to murder.

The investigation is ongoing.